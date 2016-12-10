Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
Woman doing yoga online from laptop at home. Female learning how to do Lotus position or Padmasana for to calm the mind and open up the hips. Streaming online Yoga classes, deep meditation concept
Beautiful woman makes the yoga exercise on the mat, indoors, soft focus background
young attractive woman doing pilates yoga sport gymnastics
A Man on a mat doing some exercise at home
Beautiful woman practicing yoga indoors
Fit young woman sitting on a yoga mat and meditating. Caucasian keeping fit by doing yoga indoors.
Portrait of beautiful young woman practicing yoga indoor
positive slender yogi woman use mobile phone, at home. attractive female look at smartphone during practicing yoga indoors, sit on the floor

See more

1727473717

See more

1727473717

Popularity score

None

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2129245880

Item ID: 2129245880

Woman doing yoga online from laptop at home. Female learning how to do Lotus position or Padmasana for to calm the mind and open up the hips. Streaming online Yoga classes, deep meditation concept

Important information

Release information: Signed model release on file with Shutterstock, Inc.

Formats

  • 7952 × 5304 pixels • 26.5 × 17.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 667 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 334 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

Tatiana Gordievskaia

Tatiana Gordievskaia