Royalty-free stock photo ID: 2095507777
woman and dog wrapping Christmas gifts
M
By Melinda Nagy
Asset data
Popularity
None
Usage
Not used yet
First look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Related keywords
backgroundboxcaucasiancelebrationcheerfulchristmaschristmas treecozydecemberdecorationdogfamilyfemalefestivefloorgiftgift boxhappinesshappyholidayhomeindoorslifestylelightmerrymerry christmasnew yearpaperpeoplepetpreparationpresentpuppyredribbonroomseasonseasonalsmilingstylishsurprisesweatertraditiontreewinterwomanwrapxmas
Categories: Holidays
Similar images
More from this artist