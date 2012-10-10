Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
See more
See more
First Look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
A woman doctor with positive emotions stands against the background of a window in a hospital.
Important information
Release information: Signed model release on file with Shutterstock, Inc.
Formats
4807 × 3449 pixels • 16 × 11.5 in • DPI 300 • JPG
1000 × 717 pixels • 3.3 × 2.4 in • DPI 300 • JPG
500 × 359 pixels • 1.7 × 1.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG