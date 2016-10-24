Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
Woman doctor giving first dose of Covid Vaccine to little boy in clinic office.Vaccinating children against coronavirus concept.
Asian senior woman using alcohol gel for hands washing with Asian girl together
Prevention, Mask
doctor's hands in white medical gloves hold syringe with medicine in it, prepare for injection of vaccine, child in medical mask on background not in focus look with fear, scared of vaccination
Portrait of manicure master with protective mask working with female customer in beauty salon
Nice female doctor putting a medical dressing on her patient
Child with father having cold
Smiling Father and Son Shaving Together at Home. Father and Son. Smiling People. Parenthood Concept. Family at Home. Shaving Man. Healthcare and Hygiene Concept. Little Boy. Man with Razor.

See more

1206863173

See more

1206863173

Popularity score

None

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2130398582

Item ID: 2130398582

Woman doctor giving first dose of Covid Vaccine to little boy in clinic office.Vaccinating children against coronavirus concept.

Important information

Release information: Signed model release on file with Shutterstock, Inc.

Formats

  • 6048 × 4024 pixels • 20.2 × 13.4 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 665 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 333 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

Auttapol Sangsub

Auttapol Sangsub