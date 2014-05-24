Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
Woman dentist in uniform and face mask during a dental intervention on a woman. Dental clinic concept
Male dermatologist in medical mask and hat directing the laser light at the vein of a patient
woman scientist in a uniform with a medical mask and glasses works in a laboratory at the computer.
Young woman dentist at work in the office with patient
surgeon working in the operating room, medical concept
Surgery. Surgeon is operating with special equipment. Modern medical background
surgeon in uniform is working with a computer in a medical office, training doctors.
Young girl intern doctor working at night in uniform with a computer in a medical office. Overtime at the workplace.

See more

1705688794

See more

1705688794

Popularity score

None

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2124969368

Item ID: 2124969368

Woman dentist in uniform and face mask during a dental intervention on a woman. Dental clinic concept

Important information

Release information: Signed model release on file with Shutterstock, Inc.

Formats

  • 5000 × 3333 pixels • 16.7 × 11.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 667 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 334 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

Julian Bohorquez

Julian Bohorquez