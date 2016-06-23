Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
First Look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
woman is crushing a cigarette. stop smoking concept. bad habits. take down tobacco national day of action. palm with a cigarette broken in two. world no tobacco day. healthy life
Formats
6000 × 3772 pixels • 20 × 12.6 in • DPI 300 • JPG
1000 × 629 pixels • 3.3 × 2.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG
500 × 315 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG