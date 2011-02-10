Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
See more
See more
First Look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Woman confident smiling broken arm after accident and wear arm splint for treatment and hold smartphone, happy Asian female sling supported hand isolated on white background, social media, copy space
Important information
Release information: Signed model release on file with Shutterstock, Inc.
Formats
7360 × 4912 pixels • 24.5 × 16.4 in • DPI 300 • JPG
1000 × 667 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG
500 × 334 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG