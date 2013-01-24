Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
See more
See more
First Look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Woman combing hair. Female happy smiling model with a comb brushing hair. Girl with hairbrush, hair care and beauty. Healthy face skin, skincare cosmetology cosmetics.
Important information
Release information: Signed model release on file with Shutterstock, Inc.
Formats
6650 × 4439 pixels • 22.2 × 14.8 in • DPI 300 • JPG
1000 × 668 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG
500 × 334 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG