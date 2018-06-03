Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
Woman cleaning toilet seat by pink cloth wipe restroom, female wearing yellow rubber gloves she sitting and clean the bathroom, Housekeeper healthcare concept
Woman work at home using alcohol spray or antiseptic to clean house to prevent spreading of coronavirus during crisis of covid-19. housework, work from home and social distancing concept.
Young chambermaid wiping dust from lamp in bedroom, closeup
A young woman from a professional cleaning company cleans up at home. A man washes the kitchen washes the fridge in yellow gloves with cleaning supplies stuff.
A young woman from a professional cleaning company cleans up at home. A man washes the kitchen washes the fridge in yellow gloves with cleaning supplies stuff.
Spa treatment. Anti-cellulite treatment. The cosmetologist wraps the feet of the client.

Popularity score

None

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2135934817

Item ID: 2135934817

Woman cleaning toilet seat by pink cloth wipe restroom, female wearing yellow rubber gloves she sitting and clean the bathroom, Housekeeper healthcare concept

Important information

Release information: Signed model release on file with Shutterstock, Inc.

Formats

  • 7360 × 4912 pixels • 24.5 × 16.4 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 667 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 334 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

Sorapop Udomsri

Sorapop Udomsri