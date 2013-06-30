Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
woman chooses plants for home. Shelves with seedlings, flowering plants and seeds in flower shop
Spring day. Young, beautiful bride and groom walking along the street in the city. Wedding
Outdoor portrait of a beautiful young girl near blossom apple trees with white flowers
Portrait of a beautiful brunette woman at a tropical spa.
Beautiful brunette hair girl in blossom garden
Portrait of young Asian woman is enjoy lifestyle in the Park.
Beautiful young woman near blossoming apple tree
Woman florist with plant

See more

1055605901

See more

1055605901

Popularity score

None

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2131078058

Item ID: 2131078058

woman chooses plants for home. Shelves with seedlings, flowering plants and seeds in flower shop

Important information

Release information: Signed model release on file with Shutterstock, Inc.

Formats

  • 4898 × 3265 pixels • 16.3 × 10.9 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 667 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 334 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

Starocean

Starocean