Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
First Look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Woman checking credit card balance and planning financial accounts. Woman holding a credit card is using a mobile phone for financial transactions and online shopping.
Important information
Release information: Signed model release on file with Shutterstock, Inc.
Formats
6240 × 4160 pixels • 20.8 × 13.9 in • DPI 300 • JPG
1000 × 667 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG
500 × 334 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG