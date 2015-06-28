Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
woman in a blue shirt chooses the color of threads for embroidery, uses a tablet computer. The concept of needlework, handmade.
beautiful businesswoman working on wooden table in natural view background
Woman is wrapping Christmas handmade present in paper with red ribbon. Making bow at present box, decoration of gift. Hands on white wooden table.
Woman working on her computer at home, small business owner
beautiful businesswoman working on wooden table in natural view background
young florist in apron writing word open on board in flower shop
Modern literature for female. Business lady read book during coffee break. Coffee and good book for perfect weekend. Self improvement concept. Woman have drink enjoy reading good book cafe terrace.
creative architect making up a new design for building, development of neighbourhood,close up vertical shot.

See more

1660287853

See more

1660287853

Popularity score

None

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2137422365

Item ID: 2137422365

woman in a blue shirt chooses the color of threads for embroidery, uses a tablet computer. The concept of needlework, handmade.

Important information

Release information: Signed model release on file with Shutterstock, Inc.

Formats

  • 4642 × 3094 pixels • 15.5 × 10.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 667 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 334 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

Bezuglova Evgeniia

Bezuglova Evgeniia