Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
See more
See more
First Look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Woman in blue clothes holding virtual Thyroid Gland in hand. Handrawn human organ, detox and healthcare, healthcare hospital service concept stock photo
Important information
Release information: Signed model release on file with Shutterstock, Inc.
Formats
4000 × 6000 pixels • 13.3 × 20 in • DPI 300 • JPG
667 × 1000 pixels • 2.2 × 3.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG
334 × 500 pixels • 1.1 × 1.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG