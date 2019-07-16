Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
woman in bikini enjoy swimming on inflatable tube at the sea island, summertime enjoyment in the sea alone, weekend and vacation enjoyment in the sea summertime
Aerial drone aerial view of Beautiful girl having fun on the sunny tropical beach. Seychelles
a young woman lying on her paddle resting in the middle of a green lake
woman on mattress in azure water. overhead view. copy space. summer time
woman on mattress in azure water. overhead view. copy space. summer time

Popularity score

None

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2124174218

Item ID: 2124174218

woman in bikini enjoy swimming on inflatable tube at the sea island, summertime enjoyment in the sea alone, weekend and vacation enjoyment in the sea summertime

Important information

Release information: Signed model release on file with Shutterstock, Inc.

Formats

  • 5464 × 3640 pixels • 18.2 × 12.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 666 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 333 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

Iam_Anuphone

Iam_Anuphone