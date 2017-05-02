Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
See more
See more
First Look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Woman applies oil serum in dropper for skin care in bedroom while sitting on bed. Self-shrinking cosmetic product in morning routine. Caucasian girl bathrobe takes care skin her face and body at home
Important information
Release information: Signed model release on file with Shutterstock, Inc.
Formats
5000 × 3335 pixels • 16.7 × 11.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG
1000 × 667 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG
500 × 334 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG