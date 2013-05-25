Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
Woman acting in stage persona in theater mask on face, outdoor stage art performance. Girl theater actress in total black style makes smooth movements in stage role. Theatrical performance festival
NEW YORK, NY - OCTOBER 09: A model walks runway at Berta Bridal Fall/Winter 2016 Runway Show on October 9, 2015 in New York City.
LONDON - JAN 18, 2009: Tulisa Constantinople seen out and about on Jan 18, 2009 in London

Popularity score

None

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2129276303

Item ID: 2129276303

Woman acting in stage persona in theater mask on face, outdoor stage art performance. Girl theater actress in total black style makes smooth movements in stage role. Theatrical performance festival

Formats

  • 4442 × 7506 pixels • 14.8 × 25 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 592 × 1000 pixels • 2 × 3.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 296 × 500 pixels • 1 × 1.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

travelarium.ph

travelarium.ph