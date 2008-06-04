Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
The wolf, Canis lupus, also known as the grey wolf or timber wolf is a canine native to the wilderness and remote areas of Eurasia and North America.
Edit
The lion is one of the four big cats in the genus Panthera, and a member of the family Felidae. With some males exceeding 250 kg (550 lb) in weight, it is the second-largest living cat after the tiger
Capra aegagrus hircus Eating in the forest
dogs husky malamutes on a walk in nature
Irish Setter in the norwegian woods.
Big male Lion walking towards the camera in the Chobe National Park, Botswana.
Close up portrait of a grey wolf
wild adult tiger on a walk in the park

See more

1823475689

See more

1823475689

Popularity score

Low

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2138488079

Item ID: 2138488079

The wolf, Canis lupus, also known as the grey wolf or timber wolf is a canine native to the wilderness and remote areas of Eurasia and North America.

Formats

  • 3442 × 3442 pixels • 11.5 × 11.5 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 1000 pixels • 3.3 × 3.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 500 pixels • 1.7 × 1.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

R

RudiErnst