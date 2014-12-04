Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
Wireless discoveries. Shot of elementary school children using a digital tablet while sitting in class.
Mum and the son look the book
Girl playing a game console
cute family of a two playing on the carpet
Students in classroom
Casual women studying together outdoors and smiling
the boy and the girl drawn a water color on a paper
Mother teaching little unhappy girl to tie her shoes showing the process

See more

126333668

See more

126333668

Popularity score

None

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2137211633

Item ID: 2137211633

Wireless discoveries. Shot of elementary school children using a digital tablet while sitting in class.

Important information

Release information: Signed model release on file with Shutterstock, Inc.

Formats

  • 4234 × 4912 pixels • 14.1 × 16.4 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 862 × 1000 pixels • 2.9 × 3.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 431 × 500 pixels • 1.4 × 1.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

PeopleImages.com - Yuri A

PeopleImages.com - Yuri A