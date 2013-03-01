Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
Download 10 FREE images now with a risk-free trial.
See more
See more
First Look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Wintertime eucalyptus and white Helleborus flower. Panoramic banner image. Winter flat lay with evergreen eucalyptus twigs and winter rose or lenten rose flower. Top view on off white background.
Formats
6000 × 2925 pixels • 20 × 9.8 in • DPI 300 • JPG
1000 × 488 pixels • 3.3 × 1.6 in • DPI 300 • JPG
500 × 244 pixels • 1.7 × 0.8 in • DPI 300 • JPG