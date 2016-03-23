Download 10 FREE images now with a risk-free trial.

Start your free trial

Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
Winter Yekaterinburg and Temple on Blood in beautiful cloudy sunset. Aerial view. Yekaterinburg, Russia. Translation of the text on the facade of the temple: Honest to the Lord is death of His saints.
Edit
Kiev Pechersk Lavra, covered with snow. Cloudy winter morning. Aerial drone view.
Panorama of the Slobodskoy city and industrial area near Kirov on a winter day from above. Russia from the drone.
London city skyline, aerial view
apartments and constructions in Ankara Keçiören, Pursaklar at 6.4.2017
Panoramic view of the city made by drone
Tokyo, Japan - Circa 2015: Panoramic fisheye view of sunny Tokyo from Tokyo Skytree Tower Observation Deck
Chicago, Illinois-September 2 2019: looking down on Chicago, Illinois, and Lake Michigan

See more

1497814700

See more

1497814700

Popularity score

None

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2117178455

Item ID: 2117178455

Winter Yekaterinburg and Temple on Blood in beautiful cloudy sunset. Aerial view. Yekaterinburg, Russia. Translation of the text on the facade of the temple: Honest to the Lord is death of His saints.

Formats

  • 7112 × 3089 pixels • 23.7 × 10.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 434 pixels • 3.3 × 1.4 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 217 pixels • 1.7 × 0.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

Dark_Side

Dark_Side