Royalty-free stock photo ID: 2100812911
Winter and snow. Wooden boards and trunks covered with snow and ice as a base and background. Close-up.
Odesa, Odessa Oblast, Ukraine, 65000
I
By IVAN KUZKIN
Asset data
Popularity
None
Usage
Not used yet
First look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Related keywords
backgroundbackground patternballsbaseblizzardboardsbranchesbushchristmascloudscoldconesconiferous branchesdropsfrostfrozen dropsgardengiftsgrassgreenholidayhomeiceiciclesiron rodsjoylandscapeleaveslovenaturenew yearodessa ukrainepineplanks of woodredrimeseasonshadowshineskysnowsnowflakessprucesunsurfacetoystreeswindwinterwood texture
Categories: Nature, Backgrounds/Textures
Similar images
More from this artist