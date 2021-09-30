Royalty-free stock photo ID: 2086691884
Winter scene with birds of prey.. Rough-legged Buzzard, Buteo lagopus. Buzzard in the forest. Front view.
W
Asset data
Popularity
None
Usage
Not used yet
First look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Related keywords
animalanimalsavianbackgroundbeakbeautifulbirdbirdingbirdsbirdwatchingbrownbuteobuteo lagopusbuzzardcommoneagleenvironmentfaunafeatherforesthabitathawkhunterlagopusleggedmalemigratemigrationnaturalnatureornithologyperchedportraitpredatorpreyraptorroughrough-leggedrough-legged hawkwatchingwhitewildwildernesswildlifewildswingwings
Categories: Animals/Wildlife
Similar images
More from this artist