Royalty-free stock photo ID: 2085430753
Winter landscape. An old ruined red brick house surrounded by trees. Russia, Saratov region
a
By arabeske
Asset data
Popularity
None
Usage
Not used yet
First look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Related keywords
abandonedarchitecturebluebrickbuildingbushescloudcoldcolorcountrycountrysidedawndilapidateddramaticeuropefrostfrozengrasshouselandscapenatureoldoutdooroutdoorsoutsidepicturesqueredroofroughruinruralrusticsceneseasonskysnowsnowysunnytraditionaltraveltreetreesviewvillagevintageweatherwhitewindowwindowswinter
Categories: Buildings/Landmarks, Parks/Outdoor
Similar images
More from this artist