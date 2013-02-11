Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
Winter landscape of the lake. river. A beautiful pond with tall Christmas trees. The green sea. Park. The ground is covered with snow. For postcards.
Frozen pond in snowfall in early November winter, Catherine Park of Tsarskoye Selo, Pushkin, Saint-Petersburg, Russia. Coniferous trees in Park covered with snow. Harsh Russian winter
Snowfall after deciduous stand in morning with snow wrapped trees, Bialowieza Forest, Poland, Europe
Winter snow-covered forest strikes with its beauty and silence. Black and white landscape.
Scene of a beautiful sunrise at pine forest with bushes covered with frost at winter season. Ski run.
tree trunk textured background pattern. sunlit winter scene in forest
Beautiful winter landscape with big snow. Nature in the vicinity of Pruzhany, Brest region.
Bench in a snowy forest at the intersection of paths

See more

1472627126

See more

1472627126

Popularity score

None

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2131322415

Item ID: 2131322415

Winter landscape of the lake. river. A beautiful pond with tall Christmas trees. The green sea. Park. The ground is covered with snow. For postcards.

Formats

  • 5616 × 3744 pixels • 18.7 × 12.5 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 667 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 334 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

Legran48D

Legran48D