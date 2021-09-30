Royalty-free stock photo ID: 2080466932
Winter landscape with bright sun shining through thick fog with snow-covered meadow and silhouettes of coniferous trees in Jasper National Park, Alberta, Canada in the Rocky Mountains.
#1 Compound RD, Jasper, AB T0E 1E0, Canada
T
By T. Schneider
Asset data
Popularity
None
Usage
Not used yet
First look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Related keywords
adventurealbertaautumnbacklightbeautifulbrightcanadacanadiancoldconiferouscountrydarkedith cavell meadowsfallfogfoggyforestharshjasperjasper national parklandscapelightmistmountainmountainsnational parknaturenorth americaoutdoorremoterockiesrocky mountainsroughruggedruralseasonshadowshiningsilhouetteskysnowsunthickthick fogthroughtraveltreesweatherwildernesswinter
Categories: Nature
Similar images
More from this artist