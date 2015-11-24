Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
Usage score
Frequently used
Trendsetter
We're seeing significant engagement with this asset.
Winter landscape at the airport in Mariazell in the region of Steiermark in Austria with the mountain Gemeindealpe in the background
Photo Formats
2809 × 4231 pixels • 9.4 × 14.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG
664 × 1000 pixels • 2.2 × 3.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG
332 × 500 pixels • 1.1 × 1.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG
© 2003-2022 Shutterstock, Inc.