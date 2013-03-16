Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
See more
See more
First Look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Winter industrial landscape. Morning view of power poles and port cranes. Industry and infrastructure in Siberia and in the Far North of Russia in the Arctic. Beautiful dawn. Anadyr, Chukotka, Russia.
Formats
4800 × 3200 pixels • 16 × 10.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG
1000 × 667 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG
500 × 334 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG