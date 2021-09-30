Royalty-free stock photo ID: 2085852493
Winter hot tea with lemon, cranberries, herbs and spices in Christmas or New Year table setting, white background, copy space
5
By 5PH
Asset data
Popularity
None
Usage
Not used yet
First look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Related keywords
aniseautumnautumn teabackgroundberrybeveragebevergechristmaschristmas drinkcinnamoncitruscranberrycupdrinkfoodfruitgingerglasshealthyherbherbalhomemadehoneyhothot drinkhot tealemonlemon teamedicinemugmulled wineorangeorganicpunchrelaxationrosemaryrusticspicespicesspicysugartablewarmwhitewinterwinter drinkswinter teayellow
Categories: Food and Drink
Similar images
More from this artist