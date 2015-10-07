Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
Winter Concepts. Workaholic Caucasian Handsome Man in Winter Outfit Throwing Away Snow With Shovel In City Environment. Horizontal Image Composition
Teenager removing snow with a shovel in the winter
Ascent to Olympus in april
Man in grey ski suit lies on hill covered with snow and drinks something
girl with special ski equipment is riding fast, jumping, freeriding very fast in the mountain forest
Young woman, girl in orange, green, yellow ski suit skiing in the forest
A man in snowshoes and a backpack is in the mountains in the snow.

Popularity score

None

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2128960376

Item ID: 2128960376

Winter Concepts. Workaholic Caucasian Handsome Man in Winter Outfit Throwing Away Snow With Shovel In City Environment. Horizontal Image Composition

Important information

Release information: Signed model release on file with Shutterstock, Inc.

Formats

  • 5184 × 3456 pixels • 17.3 × 11.5 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 667 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 334 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

Dmitry Morgan

Dmitry Morgan