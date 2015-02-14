Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
First Look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Winter Baikal Lake. View from smooth ice of frozen bay of Anga River on coastal snow-covered hills at cold January day. Family rides a child on sled and travels on ice. Active recreation concept
Formats
5355 × 3420 pixels • 17.9 × 11.4 in • DPI 300 • JPG
1000 × 639 pixels • 3.3 × 2.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG
500 × 320 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG