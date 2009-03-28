Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
Download 10 FREE images now with a risk-free trial.
See more
See more
First Look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
In winter arctic fox (Vulpes lagopus), also known as the white, polar or snow fox, is a small fox native to the Arctic regions of the Northern Hemisphere and common throughout the Arctic tundra biome
Formats
4287 × 3419 pixels • 14.3 × 11.4 in • DPI 300 • JPG
1000 × 798 pixels • 3.3 × 2.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG
500 × 399 pixels • 1.7 × 1.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG