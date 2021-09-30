Royalty-free stock photo ID: 2090223076
Wineglasses with red wine and lying bottle on black stone desk. Top view.
S
Asset data
Popularity
None
Usage
Not used yet
First look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Related keywords
addictionalcoholbackgroundsbarbarrelbeveragebordeauxbottlecabernetcelebratecloseupcolor imagecompositioncorkdarkdryeleganteventexpensiveflat layfood and drinkfragilegrapeliquidlow keyluxurylyinglying downmarblemerlotno peopleoldpassionphotographyproductred winerestaurantrusticstill lifestonesymboltabletastingthirsttop viewvintagewine makingwineglasswinery
Categories: Backgrounds/Textures, Food and Drink
Similar images
More from this artist