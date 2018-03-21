Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
Wine glass with a fresh cherry on ice. Refreshing cold drink. Summer party. Ripe red acerola cherries and green leaves on a table. High vitamin C fruits
Edit
Red berry cocktail isolated in black background with mint
Raspberry Margarita in chilled glass over black background on reflection surface, garnished with fresh raspberries and slice of lime. Most popular cocktails series.
fresh fruit and refreshing Sangria in glass decorated.
Close up shot of the martini cocktail glass filled with strawberries and sprinkled with a powdered sugar on the black background
fresh fruit and refreshing Sangria in glass decorated.
Fresh grapes on wine glass
Closeup on frozen juice with strawberry in the martini glass on the black background. Location vertical.

See more

1849696945

See more

1849696945

Popularity score

None

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2143379235

Item ID: 2143379235

Wine glass with a fresh cherry on ice. Refreshing cold drink. Summer party. Ripe red acerola cherries and green leaves on a table. High vitamin C fruits

Formats

  • 4602 × 3452 pixels • 15.3 × 11.5 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 750 pixels • 3.3 × 2.5 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 375 pixels • 1.7 × 1.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

meeboonstudio

meeboonstudio