Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
Window with wooden shutters at little medieval town St-Ursanne, Canton Jura, on a sunny winter morning. Photo taken February 7th, 2022, Saint-Ursanne, Switzerland.
Edit

Popularity score

None

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2121902849

Item ID: 2121902849

Window with wooden shutters at little medieval town St-Ursanne, Canton Jura, on a sunny winter morning. Photo taken February 7th, 2022, Saint-Ursanne, Switzerland.

Formats

  • 6024 × 4024 pixels • 20.1 × 13.4 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 668 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 334 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

Michael Derrer Fuchs

Michael Derrer Fuchs