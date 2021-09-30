Royalty-free stock photo ID: 2087922988
Window sill with New Year's elements - Christmas trees, decorations, Christmas balls. Merry Christmas and Happy New Year greeting card. Cozy background
s
By svetograph
Asset data
Popularity
None
Usage
Not used yet
First look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Related keywords
adventbackgroundbranchbranchescabincandlecandlelightcardcelebrationchristmascompositionconceptconecottagecountrycozydecemberdecordecorateddecorationdecorationsdecorativefestivefirfrozengiftgreengreetinghappyholidayhomelightmerrynew yearnobodyproductruralrusticseasonsilversnowstartimbertreewindowwindowsillwinterwoodenxmas
Categories: Backgrounds/Textures, Holidays
Similar images
More from this artist