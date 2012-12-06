Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
See more
See more
Usage score
Frequently used
Trendsetter
We're seeing significant engagement with this asset.
Window display showcase with beautiful handmade jewelry outside of the shop for tourists and residents of the ITHACA island, Ionian islands, Greece in summer sunny day. Selective focus. Close up.
Formats
6600 × 4400 pixels • 22 × 14.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG
1000 × 667 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG
500 × 334 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG