Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
Window display showcase with beautiful handmade jewelry outside of the shop for tourists and residents of the ITHACA island, Ionian islands, Greece in summer sunny day. Selective focus. Close up.
Edit
Head of fresh beer
Car engine without valve cover. The mechanic is setting up the valve.
Naval Cathedral of St. Nicholas (Kronstadt) - interior - Orthodox Cathedral in Kronstadt, Saint Petersburg
Old antique sewing machine close up. Tailoring scissors, cloths and wooden spools of threads. Retro tailor workshop.
Man playing musical percussion instrument on street background, soft focus
Drip brewing, filtered coffee, or pour-over is a method which involves pouring water over roasted, ground coffee beans contained in a filter, Coffee drip set
Various drugs, alcohol and cigarettes are on the wooden table. Substances that cause drug and alcohol dependence. Low key.

See more

1633011172

See more

1633011172

Popularity score

Medium

Usage score

Frequently used

Trendsetter

We're seeing significant engagement with this asset.

2135867993

Item ID: 2135867993

Window display showcase with beautiful handmade jewelry outside of the shop for tourists and residents of the ITHACA island, Ionian islands, Greece in summer sunny day. Selective focus. Close up.

Formats

  • 6600 × 4400 pixels • 22 × 14.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 667 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 334 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

Victoria Kurylo

Victoria Kurylo