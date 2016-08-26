Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
Windmill in silhouette at sunset. Pitstone windmill in Buckinghamshire, UK, the oldest windmill in England, dating from 1627. Suggests the dying days of an old technology
