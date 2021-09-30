Royalty-free stock photo ID: 2082335443
Wildlife image of Egret bird on Medan, North Sumatera, Indonesia.
Asset data
Popularity
None
Usage
Not used yet
First look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Related keywords
animalanimals in the wildasep rizki nugrahaavianaviarybackgroundbangaubeakbeautifulbeautybirdbird watchingclose up animalscloseupcolorcolorfuldetailsegreteyefaunafeatherfeathersflightflygreenheadheronindonesiajunglekuntullakenaturalnaturenestoutdoorportraitscenerytreetropicalwaterwater birdwaterbirdwhitewildwild-lifewildlifewildlife photographyyellow
Categories: Animals/Wildlife, Nature
Similar images
More from this artist