Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
See more
See more
First Look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Wildflowers at sunset. Abstract sunny summer background. The orange round sun in defocus sets below the horizon. Blurred background with space for text. The warm golden hour of sunset, sunrise field.
Formats
5000 × 3333 pixels • 16.7 × 11.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG
1000 × 667 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG
500 × 334 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG