Royalty-free stock photo ID: 2090969197
Wild white mushroom growing on black wooden tree bark
Saparua, Kabupaten Maluku Tengah, Maluku, Indonesia
R
Asset data
Popularity
None
Usage
Not used yet
First look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Related keywords
agriculturalarchipelagobiologicalbotanicalcloseupdarkdeliciousdetailedibleenvironmentfoodfreshfungifungusfungus toesgarden homegrowinghealthhealthyherbholisticindonesiaingredientjunglejungle plantslifemacromushroommushroom cloudmushroomsnaturalnaturenusantaraorganicplantrawtastytexturetree barkvacationvegetablevegetarianveggieswhitewhite mushroomswildwild mushroomswildernesswildlifewood
Similar images
More from this artist