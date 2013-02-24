Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
Superstar
Shutterstock customers love this asset!
Wild roan stallion of the Pilot Butte Wild Horse herd on Bureau of Land Management property in White Mountain area of Sweetwater County, Wyoming prances for his small band of mares.
Photo Formats
3400 × 2276 pixels • 11.3 × 7.6 in • DPI 300 • JPG
1000 × 669 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG
500 × 335 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG