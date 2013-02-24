Images

Video

Music

SFX

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Help

Image
Wild roan stallion of the Pilot Butte Wild Horse herd on Bureau of Land Management property in White Mountain area of Sweetwater County, Wyoming prances for his small band of mares.
Edit

Popularity score

High

Usage score

High usage

Superstar

Shutterstock customers love this asset!

61237987

Stock Photo ID: 61237987

Wild roan stallion of the Pilot Butte Wild Horse herd on Bureau of Land Management property in White Mountain area of Sweetwater County, Wyoming prances for his small band of mares.

Photo Formats

  • 3400 × 2276 pixels • 11.3 × 7.6 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 669 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 335 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Photo Contributor

Warren Price Photography

Warren Price Photography