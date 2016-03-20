Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
See more
See more
First Look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Wild river in winter with old stone bridge at Zemska Brana nature reserve, Orlicke hory, Eagle mountains, Eastern Bohemia Czech republic. Beautiful frosty day. Snowy weather in mountain. Polular place
Formats
6048 × 4024 pixels • 20.2 × 13.4 in • DPI 300 • JPG
1000 × 665 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG
500 × 333 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG