Royalty-free stock photo ID: 2093231518
In the wild on the plant caterpillars butterfly Cucullia (Cucullia) pustulata
O
Asset data
Popularity
None
Usage
Not used yet
First look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Related keywords
animalanimalsbackgroundbeautybiologybugbutterflycaterpillarclosecocooncountrysidecuculliacucullia lucifugacucullia pustulatacucullia verbascidappleddepredatorecologyentomologyfeedingflowergardengreengrubinsectinsectslandscapelarvalarvaeleafleafwormlepidopterameadowmothmullein mothmulticolorednaturenoctuidaepestplantpupapupatepustulatashargacucullia verbascisummerverbasciwildwildlifeyellow
Categories: Animals/Wildlife, Nature
Similar images
More from this artist