Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
Wild mushrooms (Leucoagaricus americanus) bloom overnight on wood chip soil around a Lentor Street Playground tree, Singapore. Mushrooms are fruiting fungi, each consisting of a stalk and cap.
Edit

Popularity score

Low

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2135325167

Item ID: 2135325167

Wild mushrooms (Leucoagaricus americanus) bloom overnight on wood chip soil around a Lentor Street Playground tree, Singapore. Mushrooms are fruiting fungi, each consisting of a stalk and cap.

Formats

  • 6960 × 4640 pixels • 23.2 × 15.5 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 667 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 334 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

Dr David Sing

Dr David Sing