Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
First Look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
A wild mushroom in Lentor Street Playground. Mushrooms are fruiting fungi consisting a stalk and cap. The cap contains the spore-producing surfaces which may be in the form of pores, gills or teeth.
Formats
4498 × 2530 pixels • 15 × 8.4 in • DPI 300 • JPG
1000 × 562 pixels • 3.3 × 1.9 in • DPI 300 • JPG
500 × 281 pixels • 1.7 × 0.9 in • DPI 300 • JPG