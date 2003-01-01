Images

Image
A wild mushroom in Lentor Street Playground. Mushrooms are fruiting fungi consisting a stalk and cap. The cap contains the spore-producing surfaces which may be in the form of pores, gills or teeth.
2134313417

Item ID: 2134313417

Formats

  • 4498 × 2530 pixels • 15 × 8.4 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 562 pixels • 3.3 × 1.9 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 281 pixels • 1.7 × 0.9 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

Dr David Sing

Dr David Sing