Royalty-free stock photo ID: 2099972449
Wild mint grows in the Crimean forest
G
By Galina Tiun
Asset data
Popularity
None
Usage
Not used yet
First look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Related keywords
backgroundbeautifulbloomblossombotanyclose-upcloseupflorafloralflowerfoliagefreshfreshnessgardengardeninggreengrowinggrowthhealthyherbherbalingredientleafleavesmacromedicinemintmint flowersmint leavesmint plantnaturalnatureorganicoutdoorpeppermintplantpurpleseasonspearmintsummervegetablewildwildflower
Categories: Nature
Similar images
More from this artist