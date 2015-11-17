Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
First Look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Wild flower of beautiful golden iris and other plants on the river bank early in the morning, dawn, the first rays of the sun. Concept of seasons, ecology, perfumery, medicine
Formats
4000 × 2667 pixels • 13.3 × 8.9 in • DPI 300 • JPG
1000 × 667 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG
500 × 334 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG