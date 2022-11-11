Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
Wilanow, Warsaw, Poland - November 11 2022: Wilanow Palace - King John III Palace, Wilanow, Poland. Former royal palace located in the Wilanow district of Warsaw, Poland
BUCHAREST, ROMANIA - MAY 29, 2017: Carol statue and the Central University Library, Bucharest, the capital of Romania
The statue of Adam Mickiewicz in front of the cloth hall in Krakow in Poland
Vienna, Austria - 19.08.2018: Maria Theresia Monument, in Vienna. The monument was built by Kaspar von Zumbusch in the year 1888.
The statue in front of the Salzburg Cathedral. The Salzburger Dom is the 17-th century baroque roman catholic church.
Spring walk in Rastatt, Germany
DRESDEN, GERMANY Ã¢?? AUGUST 13, 2016: Statue of King Johann and Semperoper opera at Theaterplatz,building was designed by Gottfried Semper in Dresden, Germany on August 13, 2016.

Popularity score

None

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2132542383

Item ID: 2132542383

Wilanow, Warsaw, Poland - November 11 2022: Wilanow Palace - King John III Palace, Wilanow, Poland. Former royal palace located in the Wilanow district of Warsaw, Poland

Important information

Formats

  • 3648 × 5472 pixels • 12.2 × 18.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 667 × 1000 pixels • 2.2 × 3.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 334 × 500 pixels • 1.1 × 1.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

PaulSat

PaulSat