Image
Wilanow, Warsaw, Poland - November 11 2022: Wilanow Palace - King John III Palace, Wilanow, Poland. Former royal palace located in the Wilanów district of Warsaw, Poland
Museum of King Jan III's Palace at Wilanów / Poland - September 2017: Exterior of the Polish king's summer palace in Wilanow.
Wilanow Palace in Warsaw, Poland
WARSAW, POLAND - AUGUST 20, 2014: Royal Palace built for King Jan III Sobieski in the years 1681-1696, repository of the country's royal and artistic heritage, National Historic Monuments
Warsaw, Poland - August 27, 2019: Wilanow Palace (Polish: Palac w Wilanowie), Baroque royal residence of King John Sobieski III, 17th century city landmark.
A view of gardens in Wilanow Royal Palace, Warsaw, Poland
WILANOW, WARSAW, AUGUST 5, 2017: Royal Wilanow Palace in Warsaw, Poland.

695405800

2132542283

Item ID: 2132542283

Wilanow, Warsaw, Poland - November 11 2022: Wilanow Palace - King John III Palace, Wilanow, Poland. Former royal palace located in the Wilanów district of Warsaw, Poland

Important information

Formats

  5041 × 3361 pixels • 16.8 × 11.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  1000 × 667 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  500 × 334 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

PaulSat

PaulSat