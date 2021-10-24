Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
Wieliczka, Poland October 24 2021. St. Kinga's Chapel in the Wieliczka Salt Mine near Krakow. Opened in the 13th century, the mine produced table salt. Underground corridor in Wieliczka Salt Mine
Edit
Architecture and sights of the Italian city of Ventimiglia
abandoned military underground fortifications on the territory of the former Soviet Union.
GENOA, ITALY - NOVEMBER 04, 2018 - Dark narrow streets of the old city
Portal of Morelia
Imagine
Dark arched hallway
Dark creepy old corridor of underground bunker or prison.

See more

1914236236

See more

1914236236

Popularity score

None

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2139813447

Item ID: 2139813447

Wieliczka, Poland October 24 2021. St. Kinga's Chapel in the Wieliczka Salt Mine near Krakow. Opened in the 13th century, the mine produced table salt. Underground corridor in Wieliczka Salt Mine

Important information

Formats

  • 4000 × 2661 pixels • 13.3 × 8.9 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 665 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 333 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

Z

zedspider